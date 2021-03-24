Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen getting vaccinated.

"Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC Vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind," he wrote.



Also read | Sanjay Dutt is now free from cancer

The actor awaits the release of Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2 later this year.