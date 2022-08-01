K-pop group BLACKPINK to release their second studio album in September

The popular K-pop group BLACKPINK will officially drop their highly-anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, in September 2022 and begin their world tour a month later in October, state sources. According to reports, it was earlier announced that the quartet will return to the music scene this month with the new album, but their label, YG Entertainment announced the new release dates in a video posted on its official blog. They also announced the broad schedules for the band's comeback stating that the group will pre-release some of the upcoming album's tracks this month and officially drop the album in September, said media sources.

“The name for this comeback project is Born Pink, which implies the identity of BLACKPINK, which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura (sic),” the agency said in a press release.

In October, this year, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans, the agency added without giving exact dates or hours. The upcoming album will mark the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months, stated reports.

The last release of BLACKPINK was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album titled, The Album. The soundtrack included the main single Lovesick Girls and How You Like That, a pre-released song.

According to media sources, The Album became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.

In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album. BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after hitting 75 million subscribers.