K-pop band BTS tops nine of Billboard's year-end charts

Popular K-pop band BTS has topped nine of Billboard’s year-end charts for 2021, including the year’s top duo/group category.

Media reports quoted Billboard as saying that BTS ranked No. 1 on the lists of Top Artists - Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard Global Exclusive US Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists, and World Albums Artists.

The band’s 2020 hit song ‘Dynamite’ led the year-end Billboard Global Exclusive US chart, while ‘Butter’ stood atop the Digital Song Sales list. Its fifth studio album ‘BE’ took the No. 1 title on the top World Albums for 2021.

Also read: Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

“BTS dominates internationally,” said Billboard in a posting on its website. “The seven-piece South Korean group is the year’s top artist, and has the year’s top song, on the Billboard Global Excl. US recaps (sic).”

BTS has three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers under its belt for 2021 — Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe, a collaborative effort with British rock band Coldplay.

The band also recently dropped a ‘holiday remix’ of its megahit single Butter in time for the Christmas and New Year season. The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive vibe to it, for the holiday season.