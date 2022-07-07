K-Pop band Blackpink to make a comeback this August with a new album

Popular South Korean all-girl band Blackpink is in the final stages of recording its upcoming album. The news was made public when the band's agency YG Entertainment announced that Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisso are going to finish recording the album soon. The agency also announced that the girl gang will be going for a world tour as well, at the end of this year.

Also read: ‘The girls of BlackPink are very talented, warm and welcoming’ — Selena Gomez

The quartet’s last album was released way back in 2020 and this is being seen as a major comeback for the girls who have millions of fans across the globe. The news is a delight for the fans who have been waiting for the group’s new music. How You Like That was the last single from the group's debut Korean studio album, The Album. The song peaked at 33 on Billboard Hot 100. The group also came to be the most followed musical group on YouTube, with subscribers of over 75 million surpassing Justin Bieber.

According to reports, the group will also be shooting a music video this month.