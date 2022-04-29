Falguni Shane Peacock unveil their flagship store in Banjara Hills, designed by Gauri Khan

Designer duocrossed yet another milestone in their fashion journey with the launch of their flagship store at Banjara Hills. Their design sensibility of blending edgy, intricately detailed western cuts and Indian embellishments has won them many accolades. Designed by, this new destination houses the label’s signaturegowns, bridal wear, saris and a limited edition of occasion wear for men. Since 2004, this designer duo has created ripples in the international markets right from showcasing in various international fashion weeks to dressing international celebrities like Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Naomie Harris, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, among others. We speak to the designer duo about their designing journey and finally coming to Hyderabad.Hyderabad has been long overdue. For the last four years, we have been searching for a place, we had even finalised two other spots before this but those didn’t materialise. We have many clients in Hyderabad who have come to our Delhi and Mumbai stores asking when we are opening a store in the city. So, we knew that our next store had to be here. But we wanted to come in with the right store. I think if we had come here five years ago we wouldn’t have been this successful.We have got the latest collection here. Hyderabad is as important as Delhi and Mumbai for us. We are doing custom orders, we have also trained people here so that the store runs smoothly without us here and have the same experience that they would have elsewhere. This time we have done ombre lehengas, gold on gold lehengas, kurtas with feather capes and saris with feathers.The journey has been exhilarating for us. When we showcased our first line, we didn’t know what the result would be. But then international buyers bought from us. So, we focused on the international market and showed at Miami Fashion Week and other fashion weeks internationally season after season. Later we focused on the Indian market with Indian wear. It was an interesting transition for us as we were till then doing western wear and then suddenly we were focussing on blouses and saris. Slowly we incorporated all the edgy elements into our Indian wear as well. It has been a great journey since then, meeting with the right people at the right time. What we feel we did right was we didn’t rush into things, we thought it out.We are the yin and yang for each other. There are times when I need to shadow her and vice versa. We don’t get into each other’s faces and that’s the best kind of relationship one can have personally and professionally.