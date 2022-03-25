Slow fashion label Mogasu is all about unboxing Goan heritage

Like every other urban child, Tejashree Padhye Sahakari was oblivious to nature's abundance until she shifted to the North Goan town of Ponda last year. Tired of the hustle and bustle of busy metros, the NIFT, Mumbai graduate found inspiration in her lush green backyard and launched her very own sustainable and slow fashion label- Mogasu last December.

Tejashree Padhye Sahakari

“Mogasu is a Konkani word spin which translates to Let there be Love, and that is exactly what we strive to spread through each of our products. In a world that is always in a rush, we promote sustainability because fast fashion produces a lot of toxic waste. As a customer of Mogasu, you have to believe in reusable fashion products,” shares Tejashree.

The eco-friendly brand sticks to its motto by supporting local artisans and using hand-carved wooden blocks & eco-friendly dyes on each of its six-yard pieces. Each of the sarees is block printed with patterns inspired by local crops and take upto a thousand stampings to be complete. They come with a colour guarantee of up to forty washes.

“I am lucky to have found a home on a plantation. Having grown up amidst a concrete jungle of Karnataka, I had never seen a peppercorn plant before coming here. Goa isn’t just about beaches and parties but a lot more. I want to introduce this other side of Goa through Mogasu. I wish to explore the architectural heritage of this place through my works in the near future,” adds Tejashree.

The first edit at Mogasu features fruits and spices common in plantations of the state, in its prints as well as colours. Available in Mul Cotton and Chanderi Silk, each of the Mogasu pieces comes with an unstitched blouse piece.

“To keep up with our green endeavour, we try to keep away from plastic even while packaging. We send plantable seeds in a box to our customers for every purchase they make. We intend to go beyond sarees to experiment with silhouettes and fabrics in the near future,” concludes the spirited designer.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2500 onwards

Instagram: @mogasu.goa

Website: mogasu.com