Mumbai-based designer Sonaakshi Raaj opens her dream store in Hyderabad

A mannequin wearing a pink and silver gown with an intricate, ornate network of jewels sewed on to it greets visitors when they walk into Mumbai-based designer Sonaakshi Raaj’s dream store that was thrown open last weekend in Banjara Hills. Dressed in a flowy, glittering golden and white dress, Sonaakshi welcomed her guests with a radiant smile. While they toured her store and checked out her collection which comprises dreamy gowns, bridal wear, ornate jackets, blouses, glittering party pants and a lot more, CE caught up with the designer.



For Sonaakshi, Hyderabad has been on her wishlist ever since she started designing. “I have a lot of customers here, who approach me to make their outfits for weddings and other special occasions. Since the inception of my work, I’ve been receiving orders from Hyderabad,” she says.



Her designs are glamorous and that’s her unique selling point, says Sonaakshi. “The minute I got the opportunity to open a store in Hyderabad, there was no second thought. I decided to grab the opportunity, and in no time, we designed this store. I have a lot of celebrities who wear my designs. Actress Rashmika Mandanna wore my label during the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise. Rakul Preet Singh walked for me several times. I also had Pooja Hegade and Tamannaah Bhatia walk for me. I have a strong connection with Hyderabad, Tollywood and all the women looking for glamorous wear,” she says.



Sonaakshi wants to explore the city further and has decided to stay here for work. “Many of my customers have already flooded my social media with messages. I’m excited to explore the city. I will be working from here, for now. In fact, I will be juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad,” she adds.



Pinky Reddy, entrepreneur and wife of vice-chairman of GVK Group, was the chief guest of the store launch. She spoke about her style and how Sonaakshi’s designs accentuate it. “What I wear depends on where I go. It is not always about comfort. One has to dress for the occasion, and I try and always do. Sonaakshi has always been a close associate of mine. I love her designs, and I am sure many Hyderabadis do too. She is young and has established stores in two different cities. She is an inspiration in herself,” Pinky said.



Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, who made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021, also visited the store on the inaugural day and appreciated the designer for coming up with a unique collection. Apparels designed by Sonaakshi start from Rs 20,000 and go up to Rs 3,00,000.

