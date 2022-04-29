It's an opulent address, says Gauri Khan

As one enters the store spread over 6,500 sq ft, they are welcomed by a opulentchandelier, customised décor in the hues of beige with speckles of gold — a perfect amalgam of minimalism and understated glamour. Exquisite elements are blended in hues of powder pink and beige — the elemental colour of. Brass peacock motifs and the FSP logo and the brand monogram can be found in multiple spaces, beginning from the door to the ultimate end of the store. Customised rugs in signature designs, FSP monogram wallpaper along with feathered cushions in signature Falguni Shane Peacock style and a beautiful fireplace with the peacock motif stand out. We speak to the brain behind the interiors,about the collaboration and design ethos. Excerpts.We have collaborated earlier also for their Kala Ghoda store in Mumbai. The design process for the Hyderabad store started a few years back when we were designing that one. We decided to stick to one design line even when they open multiple stores and we achieved it. The colour palette, the design, wallpapers, rugs, furniture — the design language is the same for all their stores. We wanted a modern, contemporary look and feel of the store, the couture line and the prêt line should be in sync with the store, with a similar design sensibility. The brass detailing helped to add the glam factor.The facade is as inviting as can be — grandiose and opulent. It screams glitz and glamour. We wanted to keep the vibe similar to other stores so that when people walk in at the Hyderabad store, they are aware that they are at a Falguni Shane Peacock store.Collaborating with somebody like Falguni Shane Peacock, who has been in the industry for the last 15 or more years is always great. They are such well-travelled and internationally renowned designers. I feel I am constantly learning when I am with these creative minds. It adds value to the brand and me as a designer. Taking inspiration from each other constantly, helped me to grow as an interior designer.It has been an amazing experience designing the store in Hyderabad. The store has come to life as we had envisioned it. I am looking forward to coming back soon.