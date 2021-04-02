Easter is around the corner. And while you might not be socializing as you did in previous years — we do think you would be missing out if you didn’t go egg shopping. From themes around the adorable Minion franchise crafted in marzipan (Writer's Café) to those you can customize with your name (Zuka) to a decadent Easter Egg Rainbow Chiffon Cake (Park Hyatt Chennai) — pastry chefs are laying it all out this weekend. Here is our curated list of novel picks that promise equal parts innovation and decadence.

Tick tock

We love this Antique Clock Egg crafted from 54.5% Belgian chocolate. Expect a filling of raspberry praline cremeux (a blend of raspberry purée, milk chocolate and hazelnut paste folded in whipped French dairy cream), caramel hazelnut for crunch and soft salted caramel. Also on the festive menu are hand-painted eggs with almond clusters, an old-fashioned telephone filled with orange and dark chocolate ganache and an Easter fish! INR 1,200 all-inclusive per piece. Available till April 5. At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel.



Gem-ology

This Hazelnut Gianduja eggshell stuffed to the hilt with gems on piped buttercream grass takes us nostalgia tripping, all the way back to our childhoods. We also can’t wait to try the Lindt selection of Easter eggs, Hershey eggs rocks and festive candies as part of a specially curated chocolate buffet. INR 350, on request. Available till April 4. At InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.

Gaga over ganache

Crack this egg open to discover crunchy almond, hazelnut and cashew clusters enveloped in a mix of Fabelle Ruby Chocolate and Milk Chocolate. At INR 2,097. You could also opt for a more shareable bite-sized version of mini signature eggs filled with a crunchy white, coconut chocolate ganache, coconut praline mousse and passion fruit confit. Pack of ten at INR 419. Available till April 4. At Fabelle, ITC Grand Chola.

Marzipan musings

Dig into these mini eggs made out of cashew flour and filled with jujubes, chocolate and gems. We love the pastel summer colours and sugar paste flowers that look straight out of a painting. Chocolate enthusiasrs, could also opt for indulgent chocolate shells with the same fillings. At French Loaf outlets in the city, INR 149.

Go for gold

These eggs from pastry chef Gayathri Sivasankaran marry tempered Belgian Callebaut chocolate with fluffy marshmallows and rainbow sprinkles to boot! Choose from a range of dark (54.5%), milk (33.6%) or white (28%) depending on how sweet your preference is. The eggs are hand-painted and sprayed with coloured cocoa butter and decorated with sugar paste flowers or metallic dust and gold foil. INR 350 per piece. At Goya Patissiere, order on Instagram. Look out for a similar marshmallow-filled selection at The Leela Palace Chennai. Small eggs (14 cm) at INR 300, big eggs (23 cm) at INR 1,000. Available till April 4.

Folks interested in an Easter egg hunt can register for an adventurous quest to dig up a hidden ‘golden egg’ today. At The Leela Palace Chennai. 3.30 pm.

