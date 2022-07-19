After 'Samrat Prithviraj' debut, Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham for 'Tehran'

Chhillar is seen sporting short hair and holding a gun as she poses with Abraham

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, will be seen in an action avatar in the upcoming film Tehran featuring John Abraham.

On February 22, John shared the first official poster of Tehran on his social media. In the poster, we can see the busy city of Tehran with the caption inspired by true events which means that the storyline of the movie will be based on true events that were held in Tehran.

Tehran is an upcoming Bollywood action and thriller movie directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. According to the reports, the shooting of the movie Tehran started on July 11, 2022 and stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Also read: John Abraham to star in action thriller Tehran

Manushi has joined John on location for the action thriller's shoot playing the role of lead actress in the movie and John Abraham will also be playing the main character in this movie.

The production banner shared the news on its Twitter page alongside photos of the actor. In the pictures, Chhillar is seen sporting short hair and holding a gun as she poses with Abraham.

The film is a Madock Film Productions and Bake My Cake Film Collaborations, directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

The latest reports state that the release date of the movie starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar is January 26, 2023. The premiere show will be on the eve of Republic Day in India.

John will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie Pathaan. Manushi has a film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

Also read: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar bags yet another Bolly film