Keerthy Suresh's character poster from Dasara out

Keerthy Suresh's character poster from her upcoming film, Dasara was released on Monday, to mark the actor's birthday. Keerthy plays the role of Vennala in Dasara.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Nani plays the lead role in Dasara. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The character poster features Keerthy as a rural girl clad in a yellow saree grooving to the drum beats.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. According to the makers, Dasara is a mass action entertainer in which Nani will be playing a rustic character and speaking in the Telangana dialect. The film is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in the Peddapalli district.

Dasara will release on March 30, 2023. Apart from Telugu, the makers also have plans to release the film in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While Sathyan Sooryan is handling cinematography, Navin Nooli is the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer.