Guess when Nani's Dasara will be released in theatres?

After the release of Ante Sundaraniki, a romantic comedy, Nani is all set for a new avatar as the rugged Dharani in Dasara. The actor released a new poster from the movie on Friday and dropped its release date. Sitting next to the yesteryear's beauty, Silk Smitha, Nani can be seen with overgrown messy hair and beard and holding an alcohol bottle.

Sharing the poster the Jersey actor wrote, "MARCH 30TH, 2023 WORLDWIDE #EtlaitheGatlayeSuskundhaam. This one will be remembered for a long time (sic)." The action drama directed by Srikanth Odela is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines. Nani plays the role of a leader of the masses who fights injustice and corruption.

View the post here:



Keerthy Suresh is the female lead, marking her second collaboration with Nani after Nenu Local. Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab will be seen in pivotal roles. It is also said that Roshan Mathew, known for his roles in the movies Koode, Kappela, Kuruthi, and more recently, Darlings, will be making his Telugu cinema debut with Dasara. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the technical crew includes Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography, Naveen Nooli for editing, and Santhosh Narayanan for music.



Dasara will hit screens on March 30, 2023, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a pan-Indian project — a first for Nani.