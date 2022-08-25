Home Entertainment Cinema

Academy Award winning filmmaker George Miller on ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

The film tells the story of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) who happens to chance upon a mystical djinn (Elba) that offers her three wishes. 

author_img Team Indulge Published :  25th August 2022 11:27 PM   |   Published :   |  25th August 2022 11:27 PM
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Three Thousand Years of Longing

One of the most important relationships on a movie set is that of an actor and director and looks like George Miller and Idris Elba struck quite a sparkling rapport while shooting their upcoming release Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The film tells the story of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) who happens to chance upon a mystical djinn (Elba) that offers her three wishes. Whether or not she takes the plunge forms the rest of the story.

Idris steps into the shoes of a djinn — a magical creature from ancient folklore and according to the director George Miller, the British star was born to take on this role.

“I was at an awards ceremony, and I met Idris. I’d seen him on the screen but meeting him in person had another dimension to it, and I knew he could take on the djinn”, says Miller.

Talking about what made Elba the perfect fit, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker adds, “It’s the charisma. On the one hand, Idris is completely accessible. He could be your best friend. On the other hand, there is a deep reserve of mystery. That paradox, I believe, is the essence of charisma.”

The film’s trailer has already become a raging sensation online, and if early reactions are to be believed, Miller has crafted a spellbinding saga that is meant to be experienced on the big screen. Looks like audiences have a visual treat to look forward to this August.

Three Thousand Years of Longing will release in cinemas on August 26.

TAGS
Three Thousand Years of Longing Idris Alba Tilda Swinton George Miller

Comments