Academy Award winning filmmaker George Miller on ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

One of the most important relationships on a movie set is that of an actor and director and looks like George Miller and Idris Elba struck quite a sparkling rapport while shooting their upcoming release Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The film tells the story of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) who happens to chance upon a mystical djinn (Elba) that offers her three wishes. Whether or not she takes the plunge forms the rest of the story.

Idris steps into the shoes of a djinn — a magical creature from ancient folklore and according to the director George Miller, the British star was born to take on this role.

“I was at an awards ceremony, and I met Idris. I’d seen him on the screen but meeting him in person had another dimension to it, and I knew he could take on the djinn”, says Miller.

Talking about what made Elba the perfect fit, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker adds, “It’s the charisma. On the one hand, Idris is completely accessible. He could be your best friend. On the other hand, there is a deep reserve of mystery. That paradox, I believe, is the essence of charisma.”

The film’s trailer has already become a raging sensation online, and if early reactions are to be believed, Miller has crafted a spellbinding saga that is meant to be experienced on the big screen. Looks like audiences have a visual treat to look forward to this August.

Three Thousand Years of Longing will release in cinemas on August 26.