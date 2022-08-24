Australian boy with dwarfism cast in Mad Max prequel ‘Furiosa’

An eleven-year-old Australian boy, Quaden Bales, who suffers from dwarfism, has been cast in the prequel of the Mad Max movie, titled Furiosa, by the film’s director, George Miller. George said in a recent interview that he was moved by a video shared by Quaden’s mother in 2020 and decided to put the boy on the screen. On casting Quaden, George was quoted as saying, “It was good for us and it was good for him. And he did such a good job that he’s got a small role in Furiosa (sic).”

Quaden went viral in 2020 after his mother, Yarraka Bayles, posted a video on Facebook, of the boy crying after getting bullied at school. Many netizens and celebrities had supported the boy at the time. Quaden was born with a kind of dwarfism known as achondroplasia. In the video, the boy also expressed suicidal thoughts and even asked for a knife.

According to sources, many celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, James Woods, and Enes Kanter, had shared videos on Twitter to raise awareness about bullying and to support the boy.

Furiosa is the prequel to the 2015 post-apocalyptic film Mad Max: Fury Road. It will star Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, among other popular actors. The film will be released in theatres in May 2024, state sources. Quaden will also appear in George’s next film after Furiosa, titled Three Thousand Years of Longing. The movie will star Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.