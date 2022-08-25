Producer changed for Prabhas' Raja Deluxe

We had reported earlier that Prabhas is teaming up with director Maruthi for a horror comedy titled Raja Deluxe. Initially, the film was supposed to be produced by DVV Danayya. In a fresh development, the project has changed hands and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is now on board as the producer.

"The delay in the commencement of the shoot has prompted Danayya to opt-out of this project. While 9 other producers contemplated taking up this film, it finally went to Vishwa Prasad, who has been longing to work with Prabhas for some time now," says a source.

The script work of the film is underway and the final draft is expected to be ready by September. The makers are planning to launch the film on August 25 in Hyderabad. In all probability, the film will go on floors either in October or November.

Besides this film, Prabhas is also shooting for Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. Maruthi, on the other hand, has recently tasted a colossal flop with Pakka Commercial.