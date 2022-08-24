Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola officially launched 

We had previously reported that filmmaker Tharun Bhascker's third directorial venture has been titled Keedaa Cola. The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on Tuesday. In addition to the film's crew, present at the event were Suresh Babu, Siddarth, Suhas, and Teja Sajja.

Billed as a crime comedy, the makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

Produced by Tharun's VG Sainma, Keedaa Cola will mark the first production of this banner. Bharath Kumar, Sripad Nandiraj, Upendra Varma, Srinivas Kaushik, Saikrishna Gadwal and Vijay Kumar, serve as the producers. Tharun's last feature directorial was Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was released in June.

Keedaa Cola will be released in 2023.