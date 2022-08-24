Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises action, thrill and changing moral arcs

The famous filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who primarily work in the Tamil film industry, are back with verve. After their much-acclaimed series Suzhal - The Vortex, the duo is all set for the Hindi remake of their 2017 blockbuster thriller, Vikram Vedha.

The makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming Hindi movie on Wednesday, giving the viewers a glimpse into the interesting lives of lead characters Vedha, a dreaded gangster played by Hrithik Roshan and Vikram, a tough cop played by Saif Ali Khan. The teaser shows many fight sequences between the two and veers into the question of who is good and evil.

For the unversed, the gripping story revolves around how Vikram is set to chase Vedha where the narrative then unfolds into a cat-and-mouse chase. It depicts how Vedha as a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers of his character and innate personality through a series of stories that constantly changes the moral arc of the characters.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser also shows mythical imageries of the burnt effigy of Ravana to cushion the philosophical question of good and evil in the movie. Expect whistle-worthy dialogues, epic action sequences, high drama, emotional fervour, catchy background scores and lots of entertainment over the characters' performances.

The duo Pushkar and Gayathri have carved a niche for themselves in the crime thriller genre. The cast of the movie also includes Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, and Satyadeep Misra.

Vikram Vedha is slated for a September 30 release in theatres.

E-mail: Priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada