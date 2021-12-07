Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha remake gets a release date

It has been announced that the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, will be releasing in theatres on September 30 next year. The news was announced to mark the completion of the film's first schedule in Dubai.

Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original, the team is now be heading to Lucknow to shoot scenes featuring Saif. "We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif— two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting," the director duo said in a statement.

S Sashikanth, who is co-producing the Hindi version said, "After having produced the original version in Tamil four years ago, we are excited to see how Vikram Vedha has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik and Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience."

The film also features Radhika Apte in a prominent role. The remake is being bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and S Sashikanth's YNOT Studios.