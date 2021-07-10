It's official! Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will star in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, it is confirmed! The Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi will be remade by Pushkar and Gayathri, the makers of the original movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news, "HRITHIK – SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE… #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha… Pushkar-Gayathri – the director duo of the original film – will direct the #Hindi version too… 30 Sept 2022 release," he tweeted.

In the 2017 original, Madhavan was cast as the police inspector Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler. The casting of actors in the roles of Vikram and Vedha in the Hindi remake is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile Hrithik has started shooting for Fighter. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik have been paired for the first time. Siddharth Anand who directed War will be helming Fighter.

Saif is prepping for Adipurush in which he plays Ravan. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police where he will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles.