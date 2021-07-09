Bhoot Police to have a digital release on September 17
Horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been confirmed for an OTT premiere. Pavan Kirpalani directorial film will release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
"Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.
A day ago, the characters of Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez were introduced on social media.
Earlier this week, on Monday, the first looks of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun were revealed. While Saif is playing a character called Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor's character is named Chiraunji, Yami Gautam is Maya and Jacqueline is Kanika. From the poster, title and first looks, it seems they are playing ghost hunters.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release. But, in the wake of the pandemic, it will now release on Disney+ Hotstar.
