Kriti Sanon drops the teaser of her July release, Mimi

Actor Kriti Sanon dropped the teaser of her upcoming film, Mimi, today. The trailer will be released on July 13.

In the video, which is a collage of many pictures, the Heropanti actor is seen in different phases of pregnancy. This Laxman Utekar-directed film also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Tripathi and Manoj Pahwa.

Kriti, who is ‘beyond thrilled’ about the film posted the video on Instagram with the caption: It’s nothing like what you’re expecting!

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Earlier Kriti had shared a motion picture poster of the film where she plays the role of a surrogate mother who also aspires to be a dancer. According to reports she had to gain 15 kgs for the role. Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

