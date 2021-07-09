Sanya Malhotra joins Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster, HIT

Actress Sanya Malhotra has been roped in to star alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, HIT.

HIT is an investigation thriller that tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. The Telugu version, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was a hit on the box office.



Dropping the news on Instagram, Sanya wrote, "So happy to join the #HIT team! Looking forward to this one!"









Stating that she liked the concept of the film, Sanya later revealed that she had already watched HIT before she was offered the film and it was an instant yes from her.



“I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj,” Sanya, who has given brilliant performances in the past with films like Photograph, Ludo and Pataakha, told the media.



The film, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.



Meanwhile, Sanya, who was last seen in Pagglait which also got her praises from critics as well as the audience, also has Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Red Chillies Entertainment's Love Hostel lined up next.