Saif Ali Khan's look from Vikram Vedha revealed

The makers of Vikram Vedha have revealed Saif Ali Khan's look in the film.In the picture, he's seen in blue jeans and a white tee. He's sporting shades and a trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

Saif plays a cop's role in the film. He had last essayed a cop in Sacred Games.

Also starring Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Earlier, Hrithik's mean, bloodied look from the film was also revealed.



Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original are helming the remake as well. Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan played the leads in the Tamil version.

While Hrithik steps into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi from the original, Saif essays the role done by Madhavan. The film also has Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf in prominent roles.



Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.



The film is scheduled to hit the big screens worldwide on September 30, 2022.

Saif's last release was Bunty Aur Babli 2. Besides Vikram Vedha, the actor will be seen in Adipurush.

Hrithik Roshan delivered the blockbuster War in 2020. He and Saif had worked together in the 2002 romance, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.