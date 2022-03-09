Prabhas confirms Prithviraj joining Prashanth Neel's Salaar

Prabhas is currently in Kochi for promotions of his new film, Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit screens on March 11.

During a media interaction, Prabhas revealed that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of his upcoming pan-Indian film, Salaar.

Prabhas expressed his delight in Prithviraj being part of the film. He also hinted that Salaar will be a two-part project.

Interestingly, Prithviraj will be giving the voice-over for the Malayalam version of Radhe Shyam.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his KGF films.

Billed as an action-packed entertainer, Salaar, which is currently in production, also stars Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and music composed by Ravi Basrur.

It is produced by Hombale Films, which earlier produced Prashanth's KGF film series.