Prabhas' Raju Deluxe to begin in May

We had reported earlier that Prabhas is teaming up with director Maruthi for a horror-comedy titled Raju Deluxe. The film will be launched on April 10 in Hyderabad, and the principal shooting will commence in May soon after Prabhas recovers from his knee injury.



"A major portion of the film will be shot in a specially constructed house set at Gachibowli Aluminum factory. Both Prabhas and Maruthi have decided to complete the film in two schedules," says a source close to the development.



The film will have three leading ladies and the makers are considering the likes of Raashii Khanna, Malavika Mohanan, and Sree Leela for the part. Produced by DVV Danayya, Raju Deluxe will hit the screens during the fag end of this year.



Last seen in Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is currently shooting for Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush, Prashanth Neel's action entertainer Salaar, and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller Project K.

