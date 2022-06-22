Second look of Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' released  

The team of director Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, starring actors Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, released the second look of the film on Wednesday to mark Kollywood actor Vijay’s birthday.

On Tuesday evening, the team released the title — which has the tagline, The Boss Returns — and the first look of the film.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film tweeted the second look of Varisu, apart from actor Vijay too. They wrote in a tweet, "Let us all come together to celebrate 'Varisu' for Pongal 2023 (sic)."

The bilingual, which is Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi. Varisu, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen, has already generated a lot of excitement.

Vijay was last seen in the action-thriller Beast. In Varisu, actors Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Krish, Sarathkumar, Sangeetha Khushbu, Shaam, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu, also star alongside ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay.