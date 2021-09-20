‘Thalapathy’ Vijay files case against 11 people, including his parents, for misusing his name for political purposes

Popular Tamil actor Vijay has moved a court against 11 people, including his parents, filmmaker SA Chandrashekhar and Shobha Sekhar, for allegedly “misusing” his name for political purposes (gathering the public for political meetings and so on).

In the civil suit, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay sought a stay on the conduct of any meetings or activities using his name.

This development comes after Vijay’s fans association ‘Vijay Makkal Mandram’ announced earlier in the day that they would be contesting the rural local body elections to be held on October 6 and October 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts. People from the Vijay fan association had allegedly told media sources that the actor “gave them consent” to contest the polls, but would not participate in the campaign. They had also planned to use the flag of the association and Vijay’s photos extensively during the campaign.

However, following this announcement, Vijay dismissed the idea and openly said that it was his parents who had permitted the registered organisation of Vijay’s fans to contest the elections as independent candidates.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time the actor and his father are disagreeing over Vijay’s entry into politics. During the 2021 Assembly elections, Vijay’s father Chandrashekhar had floated a political party named All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram and had even said Vijay would be contesting the elections.

Chandrashekhar had further declared his relative Padmanabhan as the party president, wife Shoba as treasurer, and himself as general secretary.

However, the actor instantly rejected his father’s move and said he was not going to take part in the polls, and that he would not have anything to do with the same.

Vijay had also distanced himself from the activities of the Vijay Makkal Mandram, a society registered by his father, and released a statement last year asserting the same.

The statement had read, “I don’t have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I’m not bound to follow my father’s political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them (sic).”

Moving the Madras High Court in January this year, his counsel said that Vijay's father had registered the political party All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram without his consent.

The court is expected to hear the matter on September 27.

*With inputs from IANS