Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's 'Jawaan' to hit theatres next year

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his big comeback in Bollywood. The actor, who went MIA,l post the release of Zero which came out in 2018, will be seen in a double role in Atlee’s directorial. Makers of the movie and SRK released a glimpse of the project and revealed the title - Jawaan. The much-awaited project will also see SRK paired with the South Indian superstar, Nayanathara, for the first time.



SRK took to his official Instagram and shared the first teaser of Jawaan. He wrote: “An action-packed 2023!!”



See the video here:





The Tamil director Atlee, known for his projects Mersal, Theri, and Bigil, has always spoken of his love for Shah Rukh. Calling this moment, ‘emotional’ he writes, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir.”



Feeling emotional, excited & blessed .

Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir.@iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://t.co/UsquV4MRC8

Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada@gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 3, 2022



Minutes after the teaser release, compliments started pouring in for the actor from fans across the globe. Also, several people commented that the background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander made it even more engaging. The music composer said composing for SRK is a ‘dream come true’ and added, “Dreams do come true! Scoring music for the Badshah himself @iamsrk. Thank you and so proud of my brother @Atlee_dir, and this is going to be too special for us.”



Jawaan will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. SRK's upcoming releases also include Dunki and Pathaan.

