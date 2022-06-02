Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu launched

Actor Ram Pothineni, who awaits the release of The Warriorr, will be doing another pan-India film in collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu. The film marks their first collaboration, and will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. The untitled film was launched with a customary pooja on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to associate once again with Ram after The Warriorr. It's a pleasure to join hands with Boyapati Sreenu as well. We are making this film on a lavish scale with high technical standards. The story has all the commercial ingredients one would expect from this combination. We are planning to release it in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The female lead and other cast and crew are yet to be finalised," said Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

The film is likely to go on floors in July. The muhurat ceremony was attended by producers Burugupalli Siva Ramakrishna, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, N Lingusamy, and Venkat Prabhu.