Prabhas to play a ghost in Raja Deluxe?

We had reported earlier that Prabhas is teaming up with Maruthi for a horror-comedy titled Raja Deluxe. Speculations now suggest that the film will showcase Prabhas in two distinct avatars -- one as the owner of an old cinema theatre and the other as a ghost.

"Prabhas plays a young man, who is being haunted and possessed by a ghost. But the ghost here is funny and whatever it does through the protagonist will tickle the funny bones of the audience," says a source.

Produced by People Media Factory, the film also has a subplot of a young man's hunt to unravel a hidden treasure buried in a theatre. The pre-production works have already been completed and Maruthi has recently finished the first draft of the film. A huge set has been erected on the outskirts of the city and we hear a major portion of the film would be shot there.

Raja Deluxe will also feature three leading ladies and the makers are yet to finalize them. According to reports, Boman Irani, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, will be playing Prabhas' grandfather in the film, while Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the antagonist's part.