Boman Irani on board for Prabhas' next

Actor Boman Irani has joined the cast of Prabhas' upcoming film with director Maruthi. Tentatively called Raja Deluxe, the horror-comedy will see Boman playing a crucial role alongside Prabhas, who is likely to play a dual role as grandfather and grandson. The film tells the story of a young man, who sets his eyes on the ancestral property to ease him out of the cash crunch.

The script work of the film has already been completed and Maruthi is planning to begin the principal photography in November. "Prabhas has allocated a 15-day call sheet from November and the team is planning to commence the regular shooting with a 20-day schedule. A huge theatre set has been in place in the outskirts of the city and all the important scenes of the film are being shot there," informs a source.

Produced by People Media Factory, the film will have three leading ladies and the makers have zeroed in on Malavika Mohanan for one of the roles. The film will be wrapped up in three months and the makers are planning to release it during summer.

Apart from this film, Prabhas will also be seen in Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and Spirit.