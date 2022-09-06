Santosh Shoban's Like Share & Subscribe first look out

Like Share & Subscribe is the title of director Merlapaka Gandhi's upcoming feature starring Santosh Shoban, and Faria Abdullah. The film is produced by Aamuktha Creations in association with Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment, which backed Shyam Singha Roy.

Like Share & Subscribe is in the last leg of shooting. The first-look poster features Santosh, Faria and Nellore Sudarshan standing in a jungle. Merlapaka had previously written the story for Santosh's hit film Ek Mini Katha. Faria rose to fame with her performance in Jaathi Ratnalu. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vassant, music composer Praveen Lakkaraju, and production designer Avinash Kolla.