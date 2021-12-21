Faria Abdullah in talks to star opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost

Jathi Ratnalu-actor Faria Abdullah has been approached to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni in his upcoming film The Ghost.



Initially, the makers had zeroed in on Kajal Aggarwal and had shot a few scenes with her. However, she had opted out of the film due to personal reasons. The team later considered Amala Paul and the name of Mehreen Pirzada has also popped up as a prospective leading lady. But things didn't fall in place either.



A source close to the production unit informed us that Faria has been finalised as the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna. "The makers were impressed with Faria's screen presence in Jathi Ratnalu and believe that she can pull off the role of a RAW agent with ease. Also, her height too worked in her favour and the makers think that she will make a perfect pair opposite Nagarjuna in the film," says a source close to the development.



Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles.