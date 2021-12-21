Sudheer Babu's new film launched

Sudheer Babu's new film with actor-turned-director Harsha Vardhan was launched in the city earlier today. An action entertainer, the yet-to-be-titled film is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.



"The principal photography will begin next week in Hyderabad. Harsha Vardhan has conceived a unique concept that presents Sudheer Babu in a never-before-seen avatar," read a statement from the makers.



The female lead and other cast members of the film are yet to be finalised. Music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj, cinematographer PG Vinda and art director Rajeev are on board as the technical crew of the film.



Last seen in Sridevi Soda Center, Sudheer Babu will also be seen in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.