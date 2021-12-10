From gourmet goodies to artisanal teas, these places in Hyderabad are whipping up unique spreads for their hi-tea menus  

If there is only thing other than biryani that defines Hyderabadis’ love for food, it has to be tea. While we cannot do without our steaming cup of Irani chai, the city is slowly gravitating towards artisanal tea flavours and the high-tea culture. We take a look at city-based outlets that are bringing global flavours to the market.



Taj Krishna

Taj Krishna’s hi-tea experience is a must-visit. Set up in their lavish Season’s Lounge and Arcade Lounge, the hotel serves a variety of teas such as Darjeeling Tea, English Breakfast Tea, Earl Grey Tea, Masala Tea, and Chamomile Tea. They also serve Indian snacks like Paneer Kathi Roll, Aloo Mutter Samosa, and Fish Fingers.

Rs. 750 ++ upwards. At Banjara Hills, 4 pm to 7 pm daily.

Taj Krishna

Foncé Chocolatier

Known for its chocolates and desserts, Foncé launched its high-tea menu a few months ago. The package comes with an array of petit fours — mini croissants, mini cupcakes, savoury tarts, and bruschetta. You can pick a pot of your favourite tea from their menu that includes oolong, green, jade, and earl grey.

Rs. 2,000 ++ upwards. At Jubilee Hills, 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Fonce

Exotic Blooming Tea

Wish to purchase a variety of tea leaves and powders? Then Exotic Blooming Tea has to be your one-stop shop. One can choose from Gen-mi-Cha (a traditional Japanese tea consisting of green tea mixed with roasted popped brown rice), Spiced Up (a concoction of spices — mace, nutmeg, cloves, black pepper, and black tea), and Guava Peach (mix of guava, peach, and white tea). If you prefer fruity flavours then you can also pick Mango Fruit Tea, Red Grapefruit Tea, and Litchi Fruit Tea from their Bubble Tea section.

Rs. 399 upwards. At Banjara Hills.

Exotic Blooming Tea



Finjaan Tea

With over 36 varieties of options in their tea menu, Finjaan Tea has become a destination to indulge in artisanal tea-based drinks. The lounge offers varieties like Darjeeling Oolong (semi-fermented tea with oolong fruity notes and lemony flavour), and Jasmine Leaf Tea (a concoction of green tea and fresh jasmine flowers). Their menu also offers healthy variants like Tulsi Green Tea, and Bio Fit Tea.

Rs. 125 upwards. At Banjara Hills.