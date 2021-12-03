The revamped Prost Brew Pub in Hyderabad is the go-to-place for all your beer and pizza cravings  

After being shut for a few months, Prost Brew Pub has reopened in a bigger space with new additions to the menu. Last week, we visited the outlet for a pre-launch party and we were surprised by the expanse of it. The revamped microbrewery is located in a 10,800-square-feet three-story building and is strikingly different from the previous place. With lamp posts, trees, and a moving roof, the 400-seater instantly transported us to a holiday destination. Teja Chekuri, the founder, gave us a quick tour of the three floors, each boasting comfortable seating and ample space for a thumping dance floor.

Raise a toast

We knew our table by the pile of chilled sampler beers waiting for us — from flavours like cider (sweet, fruity, and tangy), and wheat (fruity and creamy), to stout (chocolate and coffee). “Our beers have been receiving rave reviews and we are looking forward to introducing more flavours,” shares Teja.

Beer samplers

The frothy drinks were well paired with our meal — especially the appetisers, Mushroom Ontario and Malai Mint Chicken. The former, a combination of roasted mushrooms and cheese, served with garlic bread is highly recommended. We relished every last bit of its gooey goodness. The latter saw us savouring tenderly cooked morsels of chicken, topped with dollops of cream — a delightful variant of the usual chicken tikka.

Mushroom Ontario

Crust issues

Our favourite from the menu was their Chicken Tikka Pizza, which came generously topped with onions and green chillies. Those who love spicy food will find that this one hits the spot. We also tried the BBQ and Chicken Pizza that were also loaded with red and green bell peppers and grilled chicken. This one had sweet notes to it because of the barbecue sauce. The Spaghetti Aglio-e-Olio, made with chicken, olives, garlic, olive oil, and chilli flakes, was also delicious.

Aglio-e-Olio Pasta

Breaking bread

To end our meal, we opted for the Joyful Tummy, a dessert prepared with fried milk bread, and served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Replete with sweet nostalgia of a simple bread pudding, this one will take you back in time!

Joyful Tummy

Rs. 2,000 for two. Prost Brew Pub will be open for all from December 6 at Jubilee Hills.

