Recipe: Check out this Kasundi Fish Tikka recipe perfect for a monsoon evening

The weather calls for some delicious kebabs and tikkas, right? This is what Chef Kailash Gundupalli, director culinary of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, believes in too. He is known for experimenting with traditional recipes and creating fusion dishes. He shares one of his signature tikka recipes. The Kasundi Fish Tikka, made with the famous Bengali mustard sauce, kasundi is a great dish binge option.

Ingredients:

Fish fillets, cut - 1 kilogram | Hung curd - ¼ cup | Ginger garlic paste - 3 teaspoons | Mustard oil - 50 millilitres | Salt - 2 ½ teaspoons | Kasundi mustard - 3 tablespoons | Garam masala - 3 teaspoons | Hot chilli powder - ½ teaspoons | Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon | Tandoori colour or turmeric powder - 1 teaspoon | Chaat masala - 2 grams

Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Method:

● Marinate the fish pieces with salt, ginger, and garlic paste. Add one tablespoon of mustard oil to this.

● In a mixing bowl, add hung curd and whip till it is creamy.

● Now, for double marination of the fish, take mustard oil, kasundi mustard, and the other ingredients except chaat masala and lemon juice and prepare a marinade.

● Marinate the fish in the marinade prepared and allow it to rest for four hours.

● On a pre-heated tandoor, grill the fish pieces on skewers, for about 12 minutes or till well-done.

● Once they are cooked, sprinkle them with chaat masala and lemon juice.

● Garnish with fresh coriander and serve it hot.