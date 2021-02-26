To rustle up a fusion dish is by no means an easy feat. And one chef in the city who has aced this style of cooking by adding his signature touch is Mohammad Mumtaj Shah, the Master Chef at Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel. The chef, with over 16 years of expertise, tells us that he loves to experiment and hopes to bring something new to the table always. When we asked him to share the recipe of a dish that is his favourite, he offered to give our readers his Dhania Kali Mirch Ki Salmon recipe:

Ingredients:

Salmon steak: 180 grams

Lemon juice: 5 milliliter

Ginger-garlic paste: 20 grams

Garam Masala powder: 20 grams

Salt: To taste

Saffron: 5 grams

Turmeric powder: 10 grams

Coriander seeds - 20 grams

Brown coconut - 50 grams

Hung yoghurt - 100 grams

Black pepper crust - 5 grams

Red chilli powder - 15 grams

Kasoori methi - 5 grams

Black pepper - 10 grams

Roasted jeera powder - 5 grams

Mustard oil - 50 milliliter

Chef Mohammad Mumtaj Shah

Method:

● Clean the fish thoroughly under running water.

● Cut 30 grams of steaks of fish and keep it aside.

● To prepare the marination, in a bowl, take salt, lemon juice, and turmeric powder, yogurt, crushed black pepper, ginger and garlic paste, and crushed coriander seeds.

● Mix the ingredients to make a fine paste.

● Add pieces of fish to this and marinate it for a minimum of two hours.

● After two hours, put the fish on thin skewers and roast in a tandoor.

● Finally, sprinkle chaat masala and garnish with chopped coriander.

● Serve along with mint chutney and onion rings.