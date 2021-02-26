Recipe: Chef Mohammad Mumtaj Shah's Dhania Kali Mirch Ki Salmon is a burst of flavours
To rustle up a fusion dish is by no means an easy feat. And one chef in the city who has aced this style of cooking by adding his signature touch is Mohammad Mumtaj Shah, the Master Chef at Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel. The chef, with over 16 years of expertise, tells us that he loves to experiment and hopes to bring something new to the table always. When we asked him to share the recipe of a dish that is his favourite, he offered to give our readers his Dhania Kali Mirch Ki Salmon recipe:
Ingredients:
- Salmon steak: 180 grams
- Lemon juice: 5 milliliter
- Ginger-garlic paste: 20 grams
- Garam Masala powder: 20 grams
- Salt: To taste
- Saffron: 5 grams
- Turmeric powder: 10 grams
- Coriander seeds - 20 grams
- Brown coconut - 50 grams
- Hung yoghurt - 100 grams
- Black pepper crust - 5 grams
- Red chilli powder - 15 grams
- Kasoori methi - 5 grams
- Black pepper - 10 grams
- Roasted jeera powder - 5 grams
- Mustard oil - 50 milliliter
Method:
● Clean the fish thoroughly under running water.
● Cut 30 grams of steaks of fish and keep it aside.
● To prepare the marination, in a bowl, take salt, lemon juice, and turmeric powder, yogurt, crushed black pepper, ginger and garlic paste, and crushed coriander seeds.
● Mix the ingredients to make a fine paste.
● Add pieces of fish to this and marinate it for a minimum of two hours.
● After two hours, put the fish on thin skewers and roast in a tandoor.
● Finally, sprinkle chaat masala and garnish with chopped coriander.
● Serve along with mint chutney and onion rings.