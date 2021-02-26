The city of chai once bustled with many Irani cafes. In the last few years, they have been replaced with new-age café and lounges. However, a new crop of entrepreneurs have tried to revive the love for chai addas. Abhinav Sardar, a wellknown Tollywood actor has launched a new outlet of Hyderabadi Chai Adda Cafe Lounge & Grill. “You cannot separate Hyderabadis from their tea. With our latest outlet in the city, I am elated to serve the city with traditional tea and artisanal tea too,” shares Abhinav.

He also gave us a brief about what went into the making of their menu. “We were mindful of the city’s culture while choosing the menu. The idea was to create a setup where all tea lovers can try a classic like Elaichi Matka Chai, but can also relish on an exotic option like Chinese Ginseng Oolong.”

Abhinav Sardhar

The snacks available here definitely complement the beverages. We started our tasting with the Panko Fried Chicken Bites from the starters. It is a classic Japanese style crumbed chicken and was crunchy. The starter also came with a salad made with iceberg lettuce and carrots. The fried chicken was also served with a chilli-flavoured mayo, which gives the dish added flavour.

Panko fried chicken bites

Chai Adda’s main course offers a lot of choice, from Thai dishes to Oriental bowls. We picked their Atlantic Salmon Steak, which, we were informed, is their bestseller. The steak was tender and subtly flavoured. We paired it with lemon butter sauce and brown rice. You can also pick Oriental black pepper sauce and mashed potatoes if you prefer a little more spice. It is also accompanied with broccoli, beans, and carrots for a well-balanced plate. We quite enjoyed the dish and were pleasantly surprised with the portion size. We washed this down with the Kiwi Iced Tea. The tea was a mix of refreshing and fruity notes with no added preservatives.

Atlantic salmon steak

Our last pick was the HCA Special Trelish from the dessert menu. Expect a soft sponge cake, soaked in milk. The dessert was also served with dehydrated rose petals for added decadence. We also enjoyed thegenerous topping of Nutella. If you are looking for a piece of heaven, this dish might just be it. With vibrant and quirky interiors, the cafe looks like a beautifully painted picture from a storybook. They also have a wide range of books so that you can read while enjoying the lounge’s food.

HCA trelish dessert

At Western Plaza, Manikonda. Rs. 800 for two.