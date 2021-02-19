Cloud kitchens have become hot favourites in the city in the last year. From gourmet and woodfired pizzas to authentic Andhra delicacies, these home-based outlets are introducing city folks to cuisines that are usually unexplored. So when we came across the newly established Thindi, which literally translates to food, we were curious to see what it had to offer. Started by Satya Sudhir Kuriseti, the eatery serves authentic Andhra cuisine. The 31-year-old founder tells us, “At Thindi our aim is to provide traditional Andhra meals to every door. We do not use artificial flavouring agents or any preservatives for that matter.”

We first tried the Ammamma’s Chicken Fry which we have been told is an age-old traditional chicken fry recipe. The chicken was crispy and fried to perfection. It also had pieces of cashew nuts making the dish quite delicious. It also comes with a generous amount of curry leaves giving the chicken an added flavour.

We then moved to the Chicken Kunda Pulav, which we have been told is the cloud kitchen’s best-selling dish. It comes neatly packed in a pot that is popularly known as handi. While pot biryanis are no new concept to Hyderabadis, pulav cooked in a pot is something we tried for the first time. The rice was well balanced with spices and for those who like subtle flavours, this is something you must pick. The meat was juicy and the succulent pieces called out to us. What we also liked about the pulav was that it came with a side serving of delicious salad.

Our final pick from the tasting session was the Pachimirchi Prawns Fry. True to its name, the dish came with chopped pieces of green chillies. The dish was loaded with masalas and we could not stop with just one bite. For those who have a high tolerance for spice, this prawns fry is a must-try.

Royyala Vepudu

Thindi might be a young start-up but when they say they know how to get Andhra food right, you better believe them. Their wide range of menu also offers local favourites like Gongura Royyala Vepudu, Avakaya Annam, and Aritaaku Chicken. For comforting Telugu food, this home kitchen is an option that you must add to your list.

Rs. 800 for two. Available online.