In the mood to chill without any work on your much-awaited weekend, but craving for a mouth-watering, filling brunch at the same time? Worry not. Here is a list of the most delectable dishes that are satisfying and easy to make:

Mini Cheese Burst Pizza

Representative image

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes | Serves: 4

Cheese sauce

Ingredients:

Processed cheese - 200 gm (grated)

Butter - 2 tbsp

Milk - 75 ml

Method:

Add some grated processed cheese, milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl, mix well and microwave at high power for 30 seconds, take out and whisk well for 30 seconds, put it back in microwave for another 30 seconds, whisk well until the cheese sauce is smooth and silky in texture.

Cheese sauce is ready, transfer the sauce in a squeezy bottle for ease of work. Keep aside to be used later.

Pizza

Ingredients:

Sandwich Bread slices as required

Cheese sauce

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese (grated)

Toppings:

Bell peppers

Onions

Sweet corn

Paneer cubes (dry tossed with red chilli powder & chaat masala)

Method:

Take two sandwich bread slices and cut them in equal size circle with a cookie cutter or a lid, flatten one disc with a rolling pin.

Add a dollop of cheese sauce over the unflattened disc and spread evenly, top with a flattened bread disc and seal the edges using your thumb and index finger, to make diy cheese burst pizza base. Apply water on the edges of the bread to seal properly.

Now, as the cheese burst pizza base is ready, spread a dollop of pizza sauce, add some grated mozzarella cheese along with some toppings, toppings can be of your own choice.

Now, put the mini cheese burst pizzas in a microwave safe non-stick pan, that comes with the microwave and grill on GRILL + CONVECTION mode for 6-7 minutes at 180℃.

Mini cheese burst pizzas are ready to be served, serve them quickly to enjoy the oozing out of the liquid cheese, serve along with some mixed herbs.

Butter chicken bombs

Rest time: 5 hours | Prep time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 30 mins | Serves: 4

Makhani gravy

Ingredients:

Oil - 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp

Medium-sized Onion - 1 (sliced)

Garlic - 4-5 cloves

Ginger - 1 inch

Green chillies - 1-2 nos.

Kashmiri red chillies - 4-5 nos.

Tomatoes - 4-5 nos. (diced)

Cashew nuts - 7-8 nos.

Salt to taste

Water - 200 ml

Oil - 1 tsp + Butter - 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Kasuri methi - 1 tsp

Fresh cream - 3 tbsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Fresh coriander - 1 tbsp

Method:

Heat oil in a pan add jeera and allow it to splutter, add onions, garlic cloves, ginger, green chillies, whole kashmiri red chillies, tomatoes, cashew nuts and salt to taste, cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add water, cover and cook further for 8-10 minutes. Cool down the mixture to the room temperature and grind into a fine paste.

Heat butter and oil in a wok, add red chillie powder and coriander powder and sauté it for a minute.

Add the Makhani gravy and cook it for 5-6 minutes.

Add sugar, salt to taste, garam masala, kasuri methi and fresh cream and cook for 2 minutes.

Add freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Cool down the gravy and set it in a butter paper lined tray and deep freeze it for minimum 5 hours.

Chicken balls

Ingredients:

Chicken mince - 500 gm

Garlic - 1 tbsp (chopped)

Ginger - 1 tbsp (chopped)

Green chillies - 1-2 nos. (chopped)

Fried onions - 1/4th cup

Red chillie powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Cumin powder (jeera powder) - 1 tsp

Aamchur powder - 1 tsp

Black salt - ½ tsp

Black pepper powder - a pinch

Roasted besan - 1 tbsp

Ghee - 1tbsp

Fresh coriander - 1 tbsp

Fresh mint - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Live coal + ghee

Beaten eggs - (3-4 egg)

Bread crumbs for coating

Refined flour for coating

Oil for frying

Method:

In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients step by step, mix and combine well.

Place a live charcoal in a bowl keeping in the centre- add few drops of ghee, cover and smoke for 3-4 minutes.

Remove the frozen makhani gravy and cut into cubes.

Take a spoonful of chicken mixture and flatten it on your palms, place the frozen makhani cubes and seal it with the chicken mixture.

Coat the chicken balls with refined flour, coat it with beaten eggs and finally coat it with bread crumbs.

Heat oil on medium high flame; fry the coated chicken balls until crisp and golden brown.

Enjoy these hot chicken bombs filled with melting makhani gravy. Serve it as an appetizer.

Reference Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3oOnsD-zhw&feature=youtu.be

Thai Shrimp Toast

Ingredients:

Prawns - 50 gm

Sesame oil - 5 ml

Kafir lime - 5 gm

Lemongrass – 5 gm

Bread - 1 loaf

Sesame seeds - 5 gm

Egg - 1

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Chop the prawns, kaffir lime, lemongrass, sesame oil and add some seasoning. Mix it and keep aside.

After that, cut the bread into rectangles and brush with the egg and prawn mixture.

Put some sesame seed on top and deep fry.

Once this is done, serve with sweet chillie onion pickle and chillie garlic sauce.

Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai, Velachery.

Hot Pasta Salad

Here's the recipe for delicious hot pasta salad shared by Thayanithy Tamilarasu, senior sous chef, Signature Club Resort by the Brigade Group.

Ingredients:

Boiled tri-colour fusili pasta - 150 gm

Chopped fresh basil leaves – 10 gm

Fresh whole cherry tomatoes - 50 gm

Cubed bell peppers - 15 gm

Boiled broccoli - 30 gm

Whole Black olives – 10

Swiss cheese cube – 5 gm

For the dressing

Vinegar - 4 tsp

Olive oil - 3tsp

Salt – to taste

Crushed Black pepper corn - 3 pinches

Sugar - 1pinch

Method:

Take a large salad bowl, add vinegar, olive oil, crushed black pepper corn, salt, sugar, whisk well.

Then add the boiled pasta, chopped basil, whole cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, whole black olives and broccoli. Mix well to combine and coat everything in the dressing.

Garnish with shredded Swiss cheese. Serve while it's hot.

Chingri Posto

Ingredients:

500 gm peeled and cleaned mid-sized tiger prawns

2 chopped onions

2 chopped tomatoes

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1tsp black cumin

5 tsp poppy and green chilli paste

Salt and sugar to taste

Mustard oil as required

Method: