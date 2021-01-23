The first national holiday, Republic Day of India, is just a few days away. If you are looking forward to the holiday that falls mid-week this year on Tuesday, and want to fix something easy to eat so that you can unwind the entire day, then here's some help!



There's nothing more easier than making a hot tri-colour pasta salad. It's healthy, easy to whip up on your day off and is perfect for the cool January weather.



Here's the recipe by Thayanithy Tamilarasu, senior sous chef, Signature Club Resort by the Brigade Group.

Ingredients:

Boiled tri-colour fusili pasta -150gm

Chopped fresh basil leaves-10gm

Fresh whole cherry tomatoes -50gm

Cubed bell peppers -15gm

Boiled broccoli -30gm

Whole Black olives -10

Swiss cheese cube - 5gm