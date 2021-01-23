Salad recipe: Try this easy-to-make tri-coloured hot pasta salad, this Republic Day weekend
The first national holiday, Republic Day of India, is just a few days away. If you are looking forward to the holiday that falls mid-week this year on Tuesday, and want to fix something easy to eat so that you can unwind the entire day, then here's some help!
There's nothing more easier than making a hot tri-colour pasta salad. It's healthy, easy to whip up on your day off and is perfect for the cool January weather.
Here's the recipe by Thayanithy Tamilarasu, senior sous chef, Signature Club Resort by the Brigade Group.
Ingredients:
Boiled tri-colour fusili pasta -150gm
Chopped fresh basil leaves-10gm
Fresh whole cherry tomatoes -50gm
Cubed bell peppers -15gm
Boiled broccoli -30gm
Whole Black olives -10
Swiss cheese cube - 5gm
For the dressing
Vinegar -4 tsp
Olive oil -3tsp
Salt –to taste
Crushed Black pepper corn -3 pinches
Sugar -1pinch
Method:
Take a large salad bowl, add vinegar, olive oil, crushed black pepper corn, salt, sugar, whisk well.
Then add the boiled pasta, chopped basil, whole cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, whole black olives and broccoli. Mix well to combine and coat everything in the dressing.
Garish with shredded Swiss cheese. Serve while it's hot.
