Known for his Mumbai –based venture Your Food Lab which features a diverse collection of recipes, Chef Sanjyot Keer has worked his way up in the food business and is known for his finesse in the kitchen. The young chef who is active on social media and is adept to the demand of gastronomes presents two easy recipes which you can try in the weekend and impress your loved ones. Whip up and relish.

Mini Cheese Burst Pizza

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes | Serves: 4

For cheese sauce:

Ingredients:

Processed cheese 200 gm (grated)

Butter 2 tbsp

Milk 75 ml

Methods:

Add some grated processed cheese, milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl, mix well and microwave at high power for 30 seconds, take out and whisk well for 30 seconds, put it back in microwave for another 30 seconds, whisk well until the cheese sauce is smooth and silky in texture.

Cheese sauce is ready, transfer the sauce in a squeezy bottle for ease of work. Keep aside to be used later.

For pizza:

Ingredients:

Sandwich Bread slices as required

Cheese sauce

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese (grated)

Toppings:

Bell peppers

Onions

Sweet corn

Paneer cubes (dry tossed with red chilli powder & chaat masala)

Methods:

Take two sandwich bread slices and cut them in equal size circle with a cookie cutter or a lid, flatten one disc with a rolling pin.

Add a dollop of cheese sauce over the unflattened disc and spread evenly, top with a flattened bread disc and seal the edges using your thumb and index finger, to make diy cheese burst pizza base. Apply water on the edges of the bread to seal properly.

Now, as the cheese burst pizza base is ready, spread a dollop of pizza sauce, add some grated mozzarella cheese along with some toppings, toppings can be of your own choice.

Now, put the mini cheese burst pizzas in a microwave safe non-stick pan, that comes with the microwave and grill on GRILL + CONVECTION mode for 6-7 minutes at 180℃.

Mini cheese burst pizzas are ready to be served, serve them quickly to enjoy the oozing out of the liquid cheese, serve along with some mixed herbs.

Butter chicken bombs

Rest time: 5 hours

Prep time: 30 mins

Cooking time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Makhani gravy

Ingredients:

• Oil 1 tbsp

• Cumin seeds (jeera) 1 tsp

• Onion 1 medium size (sliced)

• Garlic 4-5 cloves

• Ginger 1 inch

• Green chillies 1-2 nos.

• Kashmiri red chillies 4-5 nos.

• Tomatoes 4-5 nos. (diced)

• Cashew nuts 7-8 nos.

• Salt to taste

• Water 200ml

• Oil 1 tsp + butter 1 tbsp

• Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

• Coriander powder 1tbsp

• Sugar 1 tbsp

• Salt to taste

• Kasuri methi 1 tsp

• Fresh cream 3 tbsp

• Garam masala 1 tsp

• Fresh coriander 1 tbsp

Method:

• Heat oil in a pan add jeera and allow it to splutter, add onions, garlic cloves, ginger, green chillies, whole kashmiri red chillies, tomatoes, cashew nuts and salt to taste, cook for 4-5 minutes.

• Add water, cover and cook further for 8-10 minutes. Cool down the mixture to the room temperature and grind into a fine paste.

• Heat butter and oil in a wok, add red chilly powder and coriander powder and sauté it for a minute.

• Add the Makhani gravy and cook it for 5-6 minutes.

• Add sugar, salt to taste, garam masala, kasuri methi and fresh cream and cook for 2 minutes.

• Add freshly chopped coriander leaves.

• Cool down the gravy and set it in a butter paper lined tray and deep freeze it for minimum 5 hours.

Chicken balls:

Ingredients:

• Chicken mince 500 gm

• Garlic 1 tbsp (chopped)

• Ginger 1 tbsp (chopped)

• Green chillies 1-2 nos. (chopped)

• Fried onions 1/4th cup

• Red chilly powder 1 tbsp

• Coriander powder 1 tbsp

• Cumin powder (jeera powder) 1 tsp

• Aamchur powder 1 tsp

• Black salt ½ tsp

• Black pepper powder a pinch

• Roasted besan 1 tbsp

• Ghee 1tbsp

• Fresh coriander 1 tbsp

• Fresh mint 1 tbsp

• Salt to taste

• Live charcoal + ghee

• Beaten eggs (3-4 egg)

• Bread crumbs for coating

• Refined flour for coating

• Oil for frying

Method:

• In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients step by step, mix and combine well.

• Place a live charcoal in a bowl keeping in the centre- add few drops of ghee, cover and smoke for 3-4 minutes.

• Remove the frozen makhani gravy and cut into cubes.

• Take a spoonful of chicken mixture and flatten it on your palms, place the frozen makhani cubes and seal it with the chicken mixture.

• Coat the chicken balls with refined flour, coat it with beaten eggs and finally coat it with bread crumbs.

• Heat oil on medium high flame; fry the coated chicken balls until crisp and golden brown.

• Enjoy these hot chicken bombs filled with melting makhani gravy. Serve it as an appetizer.

