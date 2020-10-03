It may sound too good to be true, but pasta can totally be a part of a healthy, weight loss-focused diet plan, if you're vigilant enough. We spoke to nutritionist and metabolism specialist Shikha Mahajan, who helps people improve their relationship with food and give up bad eating patterns, so they can focus on nurturing their bodies. Mahajan reveals that carb-loading isn't always bad, if you're doing it right.

"Regular gym goers know that pre-workout meals, which need to have carbs, are often made of pasta, bread, and potato. It is a myth that any food in itself is unhealthy. It is the quantities that make them so. Eaten in excess, even vegetables can cause problems like diarrhea or constipation, fruit can cause insulin sensitivity, and eaten in the right quantity pasta forms the basis of many healthy and balanced dishes," Mahajan tells us. She shares some practical ways to introduce healthy pastas in your fitness diet.