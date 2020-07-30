Recipe: This Thai Shrimp Toast is the perfect Sunday breakfast
Thai Shrimp Toast
Ingredients
Prawns 50 gm
Sesame oil 5 ml
Kafir lime 5 gm
Lemongrass 5gm
Bread 1 loaf
Sesame seeds 5 gm
Egg 1
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Chop the prawns, kaffir lime, lemongrass, sesame oil and add some seasoning. Mix it and keep aside.
- After that, cut the bread into rectangles and brush with the egg and prawn mixture.
- Put some sesame seed on top and deep fry.
-Once this is done, serve with sweet chili onion pickle and chili garlic sauce.
Shared by The Westin Chennai Velachery.