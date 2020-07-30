Thai Shrimp Toast



Ingredients

Prawns 50 gm

Sesame oil 5 ml

Kafir lime 5 gm

Lemongrass 5gm

Bread 1 loaf

Sesame seeds 5 gm

Egg 1

Salt and pepper to taste



Method

- Chop the prawns, kaffir lime, lemongrass, sesame oil and add some seasoning. Mix it and keep aside.

- After that, cut the bread into rectangles and brush with the egg and prawn mixture.

- Put some sesame seed on top and deep fry.

-Once this is done, serve with sweet chili onion pickle and chili garlic sauce.

Shared by The Westin Chennai Velachery.