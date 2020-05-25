Recipe: This Asian Mango Pudding has just six ingredients and is the perfect dessert for summer
Asian mango Pudding
Ingredients
Alphonso Mango cubes 300 gms
Coconut Milk 400 gms
Dairy Cream 300 gms
Sugar 80 gms
Gelatine 15 gms
Water 60 ml
Method:
Puree mangoes and add coconut Milk. Boil Cream and add sugar and add gelatine bloomed with water and allow gelatine to melt in hot cream.
Allow it to cool to room temperature the add mango and coconut mixture to it.
Pour the mixture in desired container or glass and refrigerate overnight.
Serve chilled.
(Recipe by Ravi Varma, Pastry chef of Taj Coromandel Chennai.)