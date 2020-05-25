Asian mango Pudding

Ingredients

Alphonso Mango cubes 300 gms

Coconut Milk 400 gms

Dairy Cream 300 gms

Sugar 80 gms

Gelatine 15 gms

Water 60 ml

Method:

Puree mangoes and add coconut Milk. Boil Cream and add sugar and add gelatine bloomed with water and allow gelatine to melt in hot cream.

Allow it to cool to room temperature the add mango and coconut mixture to it.

Pour the mixture in desired container or glass and refrigerate overnight.

Serve chilled.

(Recipe by Ravi Varma, Pastry chef of Taj Coromandel Chennai​.)