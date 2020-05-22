EID IS JUST around the corner and a decadent dessert is a must in the menu. While classics like sewai

and sheer khurma are a must to add more sweetness to the celebration with a delicious and skillfully crafted Chocolate Bomb. Executive Chef Sarafat Ali of Aminia, the iconic Mughlai restaurant in the city, gives a low down on how to master the skills of making the sinful dessert thereby improving your chances of a double Eidi (token of money given to young members of the family on the occasion). Eid Mubarak!

Aminia Special Chocolate Bomb

Ingredients:

Baking spray, for spraying custard cups

Unsalted butter-1

Dark chocolate-2

Semisweet chocolate-2ounces

Powdered sugar-1 1⁄4cups

Whole eggs-2

Egg yolks-3

Vanilla essence-1tsp

All-purpose flour-1/2cup

Vanilla ice cream

Method:

Preheat the oven at 425°F.

Spray four custard cups with baking spray and put them on a baking sheet.

Put the butter, semisweet chocolate, and chocolate in a large bowl and heat it on high temp in the microwave until the butter melts (about 1 minute).

Whisk the same until the chocolate melts completely.

Add powdered sugar and blend.

Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks and then add the vanilla extract.

Add the flour and Stir well.

Divide the mixture amongst the custard cups.

Bake until the sides are firm and the centers are soft, for about 13 minutes.

Let stand in microwave for one minute.

Invert on individual plates while warm and serve with vanilla ice cream.