Recipe: These eggless fudgy crinkly brownies are so good, and take less than 30 minutes to bake!
Eggless fudgy crinkly brownies
Dry ingredients
Flour 70 g
Baking powder 1/2 tsp
Salt 1/2 tsp
Cocoa powder 40 g
Wet ingredients:
Dark chocolate (melted) 250 g
Unsalted butter (melted) 80 g
Sweetened condensed milk 400 g
Method:
1. Select a good quality dark chocolate (not compound). Recommended 54 %. Melt this along with butter in a bow, allow to cool.
2. Whisk in condensed milk.
3. Sift the dry ingredients and fold until there are no lumps.
4. Add toasted nuts (optional)
5. Line a 9 inch or 10 inch square pan with aluminium foil, and pour in the pre-prepared batter.
6. Bake at a 160C for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out with moist crumbs. Careful not to overbake!
Tip for a crinkly top:
Before baking, let the batter rest for about 10 minutes and then load it into a pre-heated oven.
(Recipe shared by Karthika Sravanthi of Chennai-based outfit Bakeman Begins)