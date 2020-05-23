Eggless fudgy crinkly brownies

Dry ingredients

Flour 70 g

Baking powder 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Cocoa powder 40 g

Wet ingredients:

Dark chocolate (melted) 250 g

Unsalted butter (melted) 80 g

Sweetened condensed milk 400 g

Method:

1. Select a good quality dark chocolate (not compound). Recommended 54 %. Melt this along with butter in a bow, allow to cool.

2. Whisk in condensed milk.

3. Sift the dry ingredients and fold until there are no lumps.

4. Add toasted nuts (optional)

5. Line a 9 inch or 10 inch square pan with aluminium foil, and pour in the pre-prepared batter.

6. Bake at a 160C for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out with moist crumbs. Careful not to overbake!



Tip for a crinkly top:

Before baking, let the batter rest for about 10 minutes and then load it into a pre-heated oven.

(Recipe shared by Karthika Sravanthi of Chennai-based outfit Bakeman Begins)