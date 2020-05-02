Walnut and Fruit Energy Bites



Ingredients

1 cup California walnuts, lightly toasted

3/4 cup pitted dates

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut, plus additional for

coating if desired

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup brown or traditional crispy rice cereal



Preparation

1. Place walnuts, dates, cranberries, coconut and flax seeds in a food processor. Process until

coarsely chopped.

2. Add honey and vanilla and pulse until ingredients are fairly finely chopped.

3. Transfer to a medium bowl and add cereal. Mix with your hands until its fully incorporated.

4. Roll into 14 equal balls, pressing firmly when shaping. Roll all or half in additional coconut, if

desired.

(Recipe shared by California Walnuts.)