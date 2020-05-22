Ingredients:

1. One cup Slurrp Farm Dosa batter (spinach or beetroot) (or make your own with

readymade dosa batter and fresh veggies)

2. Freshly chopped vegetables like bell peppers, capsicum, onions, tomatoes, olives

3. Chopped basil

4. Homemade marinara sauce*

5. Mozzarella cheese

6. Dried herbs like oregano, basil



Method:

1. Mix all the chopped vegetables with some salt, pepper, and dried oregano

2. Heat the tawa (non-stick pan) with some ghee on it. When hot, sprinkle some water on

the tawa and pour dosa batter to make a small circle (pizza base)

3. Cook the mini-dosa on both sides till crispy and set it aside. Make enough for the whole

family!

4. Line a baking tray with butter paper and lay the mini-dosas on top

5. Spread some homemade marinara sauce* on top of the mini-dosas

6. Add the chopped vegetables on the top of the dosa and garnish with chopped basil,

grated mozzarella cheese, and dried herbs as desired

7. Toast the pizza in a preheated oven (180℃ for 15 mins)

8. Yummy and healthy dosa-pizzas are ready to be served

(From the Slurrp Farm Recipe e-book)

Pic courtesy: Blake Wisz on Unsplash